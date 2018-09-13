Robinson ready for league return

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has earmarked Saturday’s home game with Barnstaple Town as an opportunity to get their season under way.

The Kingfishers have endured a tough start to life in the Southern League Division 1 South, with just one win from their opening four league games.

As well as this, last season’s FA Vase winners and Hellenic Premier champions were eliminated from the FA Cup at the first stage after a 4-3 replay defeat to Wessex Premier side Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Robinson said: “After the Bemerton game, I said to the players that it stops now and we draw a line under it all so we can get our season started.

“We have had two weeks off, we have gone back to basics in training to try and make it enjoyable and get smiles back on the faces.”

Town were without a game last week, but did train at Waterside Park – a session that led to an injury to captain Tom Melledew.

Robinson said: “We trained on Saturday morning and right at the end of the session Tom rolled his ankle, so he’ll be assessed before the weekend.”

Robinson also revealed that winger Ekow Elliott is still side-lined after being injured against Fleet Town a few weeks ago.

Thatcham host Barnstaple at Waterside Park on Saturday (3pm) and they are determined to get back to winning ways against a side who currently sit bottom of the Division 1 South table after five defeats from five.

Robinson said: “It kind of feels that our season can finally start now and on Saturday we have to take the game to them and make sure that we’re in the ascendancy and see what we get out of it.”

Robinson admitted that there could be as many as four new faces at Waterside Park by the end of the week as he looks to rebuild the squad.

“After the FA Vase final, we have had to start again,” said the 32-year-old.

“Me, personally, I didn’t want to do that, but we had to because we have had in excess of 14 players and staff leave the club and we have had to rebuild.

“We’re rebuilding in a league that is very unforgiven, but, fingers crossed, we have got over the worst bit with players being unavailable.”