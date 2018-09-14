Calls for hounds parade to be banned at Berkshire Show

A LEADING animal welfare charity is calling on organisers to ban the parade of hounds at this year’s county show.

The League Against Cruel Sports’ Nick Weston, said in a letter to show secretary Jo Papworth: “I write on behalf of the League Against Cruel Sports and our thousands of members, including many in Berkshire, to urge you to cancel the hunting hound parade from the show in light of the serious biosecurity risk presented to livestock and farmers economic wellbeing.

“I am sure you will agree that any realistic threat to standards and the health and wellbeing of livestock should be removed without delay. “

The league claims that hunting dogs carry numerous infectious diseases, which can spread to livestock, other dogs and humans.

It said the hounds often contract diseases when fed on carcasses of diseased livestock at hunting kennels.

It also says that the Kimblewick Hunt, which operates in the area, lost almost 100 hounds following an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis at its kennels near Aylesbury owing to dirty, overcrowded and dilapidated conditions.

A spokesman for the show said: “We have received a letter from the League Against Cruel Sports and have noted their comments.”

It did not, however, indicate whether the parade would be cancelled.