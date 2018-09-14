Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Calls for hounds parade to be banned at Berkshire Show

Hunting dogs carry numerous infectious diseases which can threaten livestock, group says

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Calls for hounds parade to be banned at Berkshire Show

A LEADING animal welfare charity is calling on organisers to ban the parade of hounds at this year’s county show.

The League Against Cruel Sports’ Nick Weston, said in a letter to show secretary Jo Papworth: “I write on behalf of the League Against Cruel Sports and our thousands of members, including many in Berkshire, to urge you to cancel the hunting hound parade from the show in light of the serious biosecurity risk presented to livestock and farmers economic wellbeing.

“I am sure you will agree that any realistic threat to standards and the health and wellbeing of livestock should be removed without delay. “

The league claims that hunting dogs carry numerous infectious diseases, which can spread to livestock, other dogs and humans.

It said the hounds often contract diseases when fed on carcasses of diseased livestock at hunting kennels.

It also says that the Kimblewick Hunt, which operates in the area, lost almost 100 hounds following an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis at its kennels near Aylesbury owing to dirty, overcrowded and dilapidated conditions.

A spokesman for the show said: “We have received a letter from the League Against Cruel Sports and have noted their comments.”

It did not, however, indicate whether the parade would be cancelled.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

Newbury town centre roads to close for six weeks

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

Two Newbury companies to relocate to business park

Two Newbury company's to relocate to business park

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33