Royal County of Berkshire Show returns this weekend

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend The Royal County of Berkshire Show when it makes its return to Newbury Showground this weekend.

The two-day event will run from 8am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

This year will be the first in which dogs are welcome to the event, with the introduction of a dog zone.

The designated area for four-legged guests will feature a variety of fun competitions, including prizes for the cutest puppy, lookalike lovelies, the dog with the waggiest tail as well as scurrying and agility classes.

Organisers will be welcoming back the Bolddog Lings motorbike stunt team and a spectacular display of farming and machinery spanning 100 years since the end of the First World War, which will be on show in the main arena.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of fun ‘have-a-go’ activities across the showground, from helping a blacksmith make a pointer, sitting in a working combine harvester, and petting animals down on the farm.

There will also be the opportunity to try out activities in the sports zone as well as the popular food fair and flower tent, which has been relocated to the village green.

Highlights include Miller’s Ark Farm, where children and adults can cuddle goats, tickle piglets, hold baby chicks and groom donkeys.

Animal lovers will also be pleased to hear that livestock sections have attracted a wide variety of breeds from across the UK, while the show-jumping competitions will feature some of the UK’s finest riders.

The food and farming zone will showcase live demonstrations and promote why supporting British farming is so important.

Chief executive officer of the Newbury and District Agricultural Society Patricia Marks said: “We are calling 2018 the year of change as we have new team members, a new layout, new attractions and are looking forward to welcoming dogs for the first time in a number of years.

“Behind the scenes the committees, volunteers, staff, contributors, contractors, exhibitors and competitors have all been working incredibly hard to ensure all our visitors have a great fun day out, learning, understanding and exploring all that is food, farming, rural life and country living.

“We look forward to welcoming one and all.”

The show has worked with West Berkshire Council to fine-tune its traffic management plan for the weekend.

Visitors are advised to follow the AA signs to the showground rather than relying on a Satnav.

Tickets can be bought at an advanced rate until Friday, September 14 at www.berkshireshow.co.uk or from various outlets listed on the show’s website.

Tickets can also be bought on the gate.

