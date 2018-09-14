Pride in new Greenham Trust Wing

YOU did it! After six years of planning and two years of fundraising, the Greeham Trust Wing is open for business at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The Rosemary Appeal has been a great success and 95 per cent of the £5.3m needed to pay for the new cancer care centre and renal dialysis unit at the hospital has now been raised.

To show its appreciation, the Rosemary Appeal committee invited the public to look around the new units on Thursday, September 6 and more than 300 people turned out.

The renal dialysis unit has been treating 18 patients, three times a week and the cancer care unit is ready to begin.

Treatment will be not just for people with cancer but also rheumatoid arthritis and various skin conditions. Blood transfusions can also be given here.

The Sue Ryder charity is running the day room and will also provide relaxation chairs, massage therapy, alternative therapies and psychological treatments.

Rosemary Appeal trustee Dr Rob Tayton described the initiative as “a true community project – a centre everyone can be proud of.”

He added: “It will help so many people in the future but we couldn’t have done this without the generosity of the entire community.”

Fellow trustee David Ball said: “I believe this is the most soiphisticated facility of its kind in the country. I don’t think there’s another to touch it.

“Everyone involved in the project is really thrilled with it.”