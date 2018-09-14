Who are your team facing this weekend?

AS another weekend edges closer, football once again returns and there are plenty of games taking place within the surrounding area.

Unsure of what to do over the next few days? Why not go and watch some local football.

Hungerford Town

After two consecutive defeats in the National League South, The Crusaders will be aiming to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when they face Torquay United.

Playing at Bulpit Lane, Hungerford currently sit just above the drop zone in the league while Torquay are in 14th place with just three wins from nine this season.

After a mixed start to the season, The Gulls have appointed former Bristol City and Latvia manager Gary Johnson, who has replaced the departed Gary Owers - a game not to be missed.

Thatcham Town

Danny Robinson side will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Barnstaple Town at Waterside Park.

The Kingfishers have won just one of their four Southern League Division 1 South games this season and come up against Barnstaple who are yet to pick up a win.

The FA Vase holders were knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this month and have not played a league match since September 1 - a 2-0 defeat against Larkhall Athletic.

Tadley Calleva

After a solid start to life in the Sydenhams Wessex Premier, Tadley take a break from league duties as they host Chertsey Town in the FA Vase.

The two sides come up against each other with a place in the third qualifying round up for grabs.

Manager Danny Dolan will be without leading goalscorer Brett Denham, but squad depth could play key for their passage to the next round.

Kintbury Rangers

After a 4-3 defeat in the Berks & Bucks cup last week, Kintbury turn their attentions back to the Wiltshire Senior League.

Michael McNally's side have got off to a flying start in the league, winning four out of four and have already scored 26 goals.

They face a trip to Wroughton this weekend who are also unbeaten with four wins and two draws in six games this season.

AFC Aldermaston

The Atom men face Woodley United away from home in the Hellenic League Division 1 East this weekend.

Aldermaston have had a strong start to their league campaign this season having lost just one of their four games - winning the remaining three.

Woodley currently remain towards the bottom of the table having lost all three of their league games and will be aware of the threat Aldermaston pose.

Newbury FC

After an impressive 9-0 victory against Wantage Town Reserves last week, Newbury also return to league action as they face Rotherfield United in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

Both sides are unbeaten this season and it'll be a stern test for Danny Langford and his players.

Other fixtures

Andover League: CK Andover B v Kingsclere

Berks & Bucks Cup: Lambourn Sports v Compton; Cholsey United v Stanford-in-the-Vale;

North Berks League: Hanney 66 Club v Lambourn Sports Res; Letcombe v Ardington & Lockinge Res; Stanford-in-the-Vale Res v Cholsey United Res.

Thames Valley League: Berks County v Burghfield; Richings Park v Mortimer; Goring United v Wargrave; Mortimer Res v AFC Crowthorne; Pangbourne v Goring United Res

