Police want to trace criminal damage suspect

Ben Blair has links to Burghfield, Calcot and Tilehurst

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage in Calcot.

Ben Blair, aged 31, of no fixed abode, is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage.

At around 11pm on Thursday, August 9 this year an object was thrown through the window of a property in Conway Road, Calcot.

Mr Blair is believed to have links to Reading, Burghfield, Calcot and Tilehurst.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dawn O’Rourke based at Newbury police station, said: “Anyone who sees someone they believe to be Ben Blair is asked to call 999 immediately and advised not to approach him.

“If you know where he may be or have information about him, please contact us on 101 quoting the reference ‘43180244781’.

“Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”

