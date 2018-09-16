Thames Water apologise to Silchester residents

SILCHESTER residents have suffered from weeks of interrupted water supply, which is set to continue for the near future.

Supplies in the village have been disrupted for more than a month, with customers complaining of having no water at all, or no water pressure.

On September 2 the Calleva Arms pub remained open despite having no water, but it warned customers that the toilets weren’t functioning. The kitchen was also closed and soft drinks were restricted.

Members of the Spotted Silchester Facebook page have expressed their annoyance with the service they have received.

Jo Welfare wrote: “We literally have no water to flush toilets or make tea, let alone have a shower after working up a sweat gardening. Surely we should be offered compensation for the amount of time we’ve had to go without water in the last few months. I’m sure this is the fifth time this has happened in three months.”

Lynne Philippou added: “It seems that for the last three or four Sundays we have had no water. I, for one, will certainly be complaining. Blinking inconvenient.”

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to any customers who have suffered disruption to their water supply in recent weeks, following changes to the local network.

“We have been working on a solution as a matter of urgency to prevent it from happening again, as we know how frustrating this has been, and will be meeting the local community to explain our plans in the near future.

“All of our customers depend on us to provide a reliable water supply which is why we’re planning on spending a record £11.7 bn between 2020-25 to improve our infrastructure, including significant water network upgrades in Silchester.”

A date for the community meeting has not yet been set by Thames Water.