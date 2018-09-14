Police tracing men who may have vital information about a theft in Pangbourne

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of three men who may have vital information in connection with a theft in Pangbourne.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 28 August at the Co-Op located in The Square.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, attempted to withdraw cash from a cashpoint when his card was withheld by the machine.

When he reported the lost card to his bank the next day, he was informed that the card had been used to make a number of unauthorised transactions.

Investigating officer, PC Kate Lathe said: “The victim has been left very distressed following this incident.

“I am keen to speak to the men in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises these individuals, or has information about the incident, should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43180266540.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”