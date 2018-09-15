Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

It's showtime!

The crowds have started arriving for the Royal County of Berkshire Show

IT'S showtime!

The doors are open and the crowds have started arriving for this year's Royal County of Berkshire Show.

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend and the Newbury Weekly News team of reporters and photographers will be here all weekend, bringing you all the latest news, results and pictures.

Dogs are being allowed in for the first time this year and many owners have taken advantage by bringing their pets along.

This page will be updated throughout the day, so remember to keep checking and refreshing!

We'll also have eight pages dedicated to the show in next week's Newbury Weekly News.

