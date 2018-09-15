Sun comes out for the Berkshire Show

THIS year’s Berkshire Show is well underway and with the sun shining, crowds are continuing to flock to Newbury Showground.

The judging for most of the livestock categories is currently taking place and will have finished by early afternoon.

Hampshire-based Millers Ark Farm is proving a real hit with the kids – as is the ferret racing, where races are competing every hour among the 51 ferrets at today’s event.

In the cookery tent, local chef Darren Booker-Wilson from Donnington Valley Hotel conjured up a tempting gazpacho starter and an alternative take on the traditional Sunday roast – beef wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding with homemade horse radish.

Environmental Secretary Michael Gove has also made an appearance, having been invited by Newbury MP Richard Benyon to give a talk on the Agriculture Bill.

Meanwhile, the relocated Food Fayre has been buzzing all day with foodie enthusiasts and several local independents feature.

Gin might have become one of the most fashionable spirits to sip these days, but that hasn’t stopped a very different alternative from visiting this year’s show.

‘Berkshire Blend’ is a non-alcoholic spirit alternative, founded by Rex Carter from Streatley.

Reading-based Sweeney & Todd are also here and are hoping to serve up over 1,500 pies this weekend.

They’re joined by Shepherd’s Bakery from Cheiveley – headed up by owner Tony Manley – who is selling their famous Lardy cakes throughout the day.

“The younger ones like buying them for their parents and grandparents," said Mr Manley.

“We find people come back to us every time we come here – it’s as if it’s their yearly treat.”

Amen to that. Dogs are even enjoying themselves this year, with pooches being allowed through the gates for the first time.