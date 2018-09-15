Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Torquay hit double to down Crusaders

Gary Johnson's Torquay took three points off Hungerford on Saturday

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Hungerford 0-0 Torquay United

A goal in either half resulted in Torquay United beating Hungerford Town 2-0 at Bulpit Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Jamie Reid and captain Asa Hall inflicted a third consecutive loss for the home side.

The visitors went ahead just before the half-hour mark as a loose ball across goal found Reid who's first time effort deflected off a Hungerford defender before going in.

United had the advantage at the interval and rightly deserved their second of the afternoon shortly after 60 minutes.

A corner from Jake Andrews was met in the air by Torquay captain Hall who guided his header into the far corner pas Jokull Andresson.

Andresson made a number of strong saves towards the end of the game to deny Torquay any further goals as Hungerford fell to defeat.

