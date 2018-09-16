Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Royal County of Berkshire Show - day two

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Royal County of Berkshire Show - day two

We're back at the Royal County of Berkshire Show today, looking out for any local stories and interesting pictures. 

If you're heading along today the Bolddog Lings Freestyle Motocross Stunt display show will be in the main arena at 10.45am and 4.45pm. 

A celebration of 100 years of Berkshire farming will take to the main arena at 1.25pm. 

Here are a few images from the first day of the 2018 show: 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

“We shall miss her smile and laugh and our world will be a quieter place without her”

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Cannabis use played a part in man's death

Royal County of Berkshire Show returns this weekend

Royal County of Berkshire Show returns this weekend

Police tracing men who may have vital information about a theft

Police tracing men who may have vital information about a theft in Pangbourne

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33