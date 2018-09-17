Five-month Bucklebury road closure to end today

THE main road connecting Bucklebury to Thatcham is to open ahead of schedule – after being closed for five months.

Harts Hill Road closed in April to allow Thames Water to replace a water main pipe safely.

The works, from the junction with Floral Way to Briff Lane, were scheduled to last until October 1 and led some residents to criticise the company’s management, asking if that length of time was necessary.

Thames Water said this week that the road will re-open from Upper Bucklebury to Floral Way from 10am on Monday, September 17.

However, the company is planning to close Harts Hill Road at Roundfields, on Broad Lane, earlier than originally planned – on the same day, for five days.

This is to allow for final connections at the top of the hill to be completed.

Traffic lights will be in place at the new pumping station site towards the bottom of the hill and current diversion signs will be removed and new diversion signs put in place.

Work on the new water booster station will be completed early next year and tested. It will then be put into service and the current water booster station will be decommissioned.