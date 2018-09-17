Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal for witnesses to fight in Market Street

Police tracing van that fled scene - dumping garden tools on local roads

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

police

THREE men have been arrested following a brawl outside a Newbury kebab shop.

At around 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday), officers were called to reports of a large fight outside Ghassan's kebab shop on Market Street.

A large white van then drove off with its doors open, resulting in items of garden tools and other garden equipment falling from the van; leaving a trail of tools and garden cuttings along Mill Lane and Hambridge Road.

A 40-year-old man suffered facial injuries in the assault and was treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Sergeant Elliot Male, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a large disturbance and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 43180283752.

“I’m also keen to hear from anybody that saw the van, with tools falling from the back, being driven, to make contact with police.”

A 35-year-old man from Waltham Forest, London, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, drink driving and dangerous driving.

A 21-year-old man from Newbury and a 26-year-old man from Waltham Forest, London, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

  • Hungerfordcis

    17/09/2018 - 13:01

    the status of the kebab remains unknown

    Reply

    • Bombey

      17/09/2018 - 14:02

      CPR was administered & paramedics were able to revive it.

      Reply

