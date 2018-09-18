Young Thatcham photographers can still snap up prizes

YOUNG people with an eye for photography still have a chance to win prizes in the Thatcham Festival Photography competition.

But they’ll have to be snappy, as entries close this week.

The theme for the competition, open to pupils living or studying within 10 miles of Thatcham, is ‘The world around us’ and asks youngsters to show what is important to them.

There is a junior section for those aged under 10; intermediate for 11-to 13-year-olds; and a senior category for 14- to 17-year-olds.

Entrants can submit up to three photos, which must be their own work, and should include their name, address, and age as of August 31 this year. They should also say which school they attend.

The competition is run by Thatcham Photographic Club and supported and sponsored by Scion Communications and Thatcham Town Council.

Entries should be emailed t to festivalcomp@thatchamphotoclub.com