Severe delays on M4 after car crash

Road gridlocked eastbound following earlier collision

THERE are currently severe delays on the M4 eastbound between junctions 14 for Hungerford and 13 for Chieveley following an earlier accident.

Two lanes were originally closed after the crash, which happened at around 5.45am.

One of the two lanes has since reopened, but the road is still gridlocked. 

The A4 going towards Newbury is also heavy as a result.

There are currently no details on injuries, but this story will be updated as soon as we hear more.

