New pan-asian buffet restaurant to open in Newbury's Kennet Centre

A NEW all-you-can-eat pan-Asian buffet restaurant will open in Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre next month.

Kung Fu Oriental Buffet will be located directly beneath Vue Cinema and opposite Nandos, on the Market Street and Cheap Street junction.

The brand new 4,500 sq ft restaurant will offer cuisine from Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Kung Fu trades from 23 other locations nationwide and in the last year has opened in Kingston, Worcester, Cathedral Square and Earl’s Court with, further planned openings in Chelmsford and Leamington Spa.

It is expected that the Newbury restaurant will create 17 part-time and full-time positions.

Centre manager Mag Williams said: “We are truly delighted to welcome Kung Fu and its customers into the centre and are looking forward to the excitement this new letting will bring.

"The restaurant will help complement our existing food and leisure operators – Vue, Nandos, Subway, GBK, Pizza Express, Boswells and Caffé Nero.”