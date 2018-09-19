Paying tribute to the lives of 23 men

THE lives of 23 young men from Baughurst who died in the First World War were remembered at a commemoration tea party at Heath End Village Hall on Sunday.

The hall was filled with memorabilia provided by villagers, the parish council and other local organisations.

Residents knitted or crocheted more than 100 poppies to decorate the hall and tea and cake was available. There was musical entertainment from the era, played by Tadley Concert Brass Band, the U3A Ukulele Band and Generations, while visitors were able to read literature relating to the war and to the local men who were killed in action.

Baughurst Parish Council clerk Penny Waterfield said: “The weather was lovely and everyone had a good time. It was a fitting memorial to the gallantry and bravery of those 23 young men.”