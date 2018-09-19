Rolling Stones legend's guitar to be auctioned in Greenham today

A GUITAR from The Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood's personal collection will go under the hammer at Special Auction Services in Greenham today (Wed) for an estimated £20,000.

The unique item, a hand-painted Gibson SG Guitar which is signed and dated by Wood, will be auctioned on Wednesday.

The guitar is offered with case, stand and full written provenance, including a photocopy of a hand-written note from Wood to the vendor.

It bears Wood’s illustration of the Royal Albert Hall, a venue that he has himself played, along with a host of other bands including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Who.

Usually, Wood’s artwork is also sold as limited edition prints, but the painting on the guitar is believed never to have been reproduced in this fashion, making it genuinely unique.

This guitar was originally sold for charity in 2007.

Prior to joining The Rolling Stones in 1975, Wood was with the seminal British R&B group The Birds and later progressed to the Jeff Beck Group and the Faces.

He trained at Ealing College of Art and is an accomplished and collectable artist in his own right, with his illustrations of The Stones and icons of popular culture exhibited across the globe.

The guitar has an estimate of £16,000 to £20,000.