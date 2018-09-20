Debut delight for Kingfishers forward Jeacock

SCORING a goal on your debut for a new club is always special, but George Jeacock experienced something a lot better on Saturday.

Making his debut for Thatcham Town, the 20-year-old striker scored all three goals as they beat Barnstaple Town 3-2 in Southern League South at Waterside Park.

Jeacock joined The Kingfishers from Farnborough Town last week and made an immediate impression at his new club.

“It couldn’t really have gone any better,” he said.

“It’s always the best feeling to score on your debut, let alone a hat-trick.”

The forward began his playing career with Oxford United and has had spells at Banbury United and Didcot Town.

When Jeacock was made aware of the interest from the FA Vase winners, he was keen to make the switch to West Berkshire.

He said: “My first thoughts were that it’s an opportunity to go and play and, most importantly, enjoy my football again, and that’s what the manager is giving me the opportunity to do.

“The players have been great. I know a few of them from playing in this division before and they gave me a warm welcome.”

Despite only recently making the move to Waterside Park, Jeacock is keen on building momentum at the club.

He said: “My personal aims for the season are to firstly get Thatcham as high up the table as possible and secondly score as many goals as I can.”

Robinson pleased with striker's quick start

Kingfishers boss Danny Robinson was thrilled with Jeacock’s debut and praised the striker’s work-rate.

“He took both of his penalties really well as well as his one-on-one,” admitted Robinson.

“His work rate is outstanding and he is infectious with the whole side too. I have known of him for about a year and he is a really good player.”

The victory for Robinson’s men was their second successive home victory and he said: “Home form is massive and there aren’t many teams that lose at home in this division.

“We want to make Waterside Park as much of a fortress as we can.”

Thatcham travel to Highworth Town on Saturday for the first time since winning 2-0 in the Hellenic League last season – a result which secured promotion.

Robinson said: “They have started off the season really well and they’ll be chomping at the bit because of what we did there last year.

“It’s important that we defend well because we are a changed side. The squad selection will give me a headache because we have a full team available.”