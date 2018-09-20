Squad depth will be key for Blues' season

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer believes having a big squad will reap rewards as the season progresses.

The Monks Lane club continued their 100-per-cent start to the season on Saturday with a 53-37 victory away to Trowbridge to remain top of the South West 1 East table.

But, despite their third win of the campaign, Blues were made to work for the win and Archer felt their opposition deserved praise.

“Credit to Trowbridge,” he said. “They had an effective game plan which they stuck to and executed it pretty well.

“We were not quick to pick up on it and they deservedly led at half-time and looked more likely to win the game at that point.”

Archer urged his team at the interval to show similar performances to their previous wins against Stratford and Swindon.

“It was a good test for us and our response in the second half was great,” Archer admitted.

“To win the second half 40-10 is a testament to our resilience under pressure and our ability to continue to play when the chips are down.”

Archer, again had a strong squad to choose from, something he targeted when he was appointed as head coach.

“One of my goals at the start of the season was to have a big squad of players who can play first-team rugby,” he said.

“Three weeks in we have had 26 guys wear the Blues shirt and they have done a really good job.

“The fact that we can chop and change a bit where we don’t lose the quality is very positive.”