Witney hit by friendly fire

Newbury & Thatcham hockey club continued their pre-season preparations

NEWBURY & Thatcham men’s first team continued their preparations for the new season with a 4-2 win over Witney in a pre-season friendly at Henwick.

The visitors went ahead early on and showed why they were promoted from Middlesex, Berks, Bucks & Oxon Regional Division 2 last season.

But Newbury hit back and their pressure paid off as they led 3-2 at half-time lead before adding a fourth after the break.

Alex Jordan, Christian Randall, Douglas Clayton and Luke Barrington were on target.

Windsor 2nd 2 Newbury 3rd 5

NEWBURY fielded a strong team, with several new players adding some much-needed youth and pace to the side.

After plenty of possession a breakthrough came with a well-struck reverse stick shot from new captain Piers Cunliffe.

Windsor levelled shortly after, but Newbury’s lead was restored when a well-worked short corner fell to Toby Walters who found the net and then Cunliffe added a third before the break.

Newbury edged the second period and scored twice more through Seb Davies and Walters to seal a comfortable victory.

Newbury 4th 2 Fleet & Ewshot 2nd 2

NEWBURY hosted Fleet in a pre-season friendly at Henwick ahead of the new campaign and after a close game, it eventually finished level.

Christopher Blyth and Neil McCullen both found the net for Newbury, who included a total of five new players into the squad.

Newbury 5th 4 Windsor 3rd 2

NEWBURY ran out winners against Windsor in this pre-season clash.

The home side were rewarded for their efforts through a goal by Joe Ruggiero, who scored the first of his hat-trick.

His second came shortly before the break to give Newbury a little breathing space going into half-time.

However, Windsor started the second half strongly and were soon level at 2-2.
Newbury, though, settled down and further goals from Ruggiero and Micah Cook earned them the win.

Reading Rebels 6 Newbury Ladies 3rd 1

A DEPLETED Newbury team had to borrow several players from their opponents as they fell to a heavy defeat.

Rebels scored a quick goal from the pushback, but then Newbury settled and began to play their own game.

Newbury conceded again and were forced to play with a player short after Jules Hornby was forced off with a head injury.

After the break, Newbury settled down and, despite Chloe Spencer-Ades scoring to reduce the deficit, Rebels were always in control.

