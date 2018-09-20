Opening cyclo-cross event ends in dead heat

NEWBURY rider Phil Pearce and Adrian Lansley from Tadley scored a dead heat in the opening round of the Wessex Cyclo-Cross League at Newbury Racecourse on Sunday.

Pearce and Lansley were locked together for the whole one-hour men’s senior race and could not be separated in the final sprint finish.

The event attracted nearly 500 riders from the local area and further afield and it was organised by Newbury Road Club in conjunction with Reading-based youth cycling club, Palmer Park Velo.

The event marked several firsts – a separate women’s race with 54 riders, the first time cyclo-cross racing had been held at this iconic venue and a dead heat in the men’s race.

Local bike shop team Banjo Cycles were well represented in all races, with Gareth Davies winning the youth boys event.

There were races for all age groups, from those as young as eight-years-old.

The same venue is being used for cyclo-cross racing again on December 16 this year.

In the senior women’s race, Emily Wadsworth (Beeline Cycles RT) clinched victory ahead of Ridley-Montezuma duo Katie Scott Hargroves and Abbie Manley Hargroves.

Meanwhile, Paul Lloyd from Worx Factory Racing won the veterans 40+ event ahead of Crispin Doyle Hargroves (Ridley-Montezuma) and Jamie Norfolk (Pedal On), who came in second and third respectively.

Tom Couzens of Zappi’s RT took first prize in the junior event, while Barney Clacy Hargroves (Ridley-Montezuma) finished second and Matthew Coulson of Team PPV was third.

Keith Sheridan (PM) finished first in the veterans 50+ event, while the GS Vecchi pair of Phillip Boarer and Kevin Holloway took the other two podium spots.

Banjo Cycles’ Gareth Davies clinched first place in the youth boys event ahead of Max Edgington (Solent Pirates) and Jed Smithson (Worx Factor) .

And Alexa Hawkins (Banjo Cycles) managed third place in the youth girls event.

Solent Pirates enjoyed success in the under-10 category as Isla Pattinson won the event ahead of Georgina Lovett Cotswold in second and Jemima Ward in third.

Ross Chewvault claimed first prize in the under-10 boys event, ahead of Solent Pirates duo Stanley Wilkes and Sam Genazini.

Meanwhile, Palmer Park Velo had a first and a third place finish in the under-12 girls event.

Rebecca Carter won the race ahead of Lauren Charles (Cliftonville CC) and teammate Caitlin Havisham.

In the under-12 boys event, William Blount (Chapel Tri Stars) won the event ahead of Adam Jones (Palmer Park Velo) and teammate Miles Horner.