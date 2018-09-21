Jail for Newbury man who fled to Thailand

A NEWBURY man who went on the run after police found child porn, cannabis and £21,000 cash hidden in his home has been jailed.

Russell Jordan fled to Thailand after police raided his former home on August 1, 2016, where they found 6,000 bags of cannabis along with tens of thousands of pounds in cash.

The search of Jordan’s Bartholomew Street address uncovered memory sticks hidden in the cove cornicing of his living room, containing thousands of images and videos of children.

The 48-year-old sold his home shortly after the raid and went on the run for 18 months after being arrested and bailed.

But the fugitive was detained by police in Hong Kong and extradited back to the UK after spending time with a woman he had befriended online, having travelled around South East Asia.

Dressed in grey smart trousers, a striped shirt and a navy jacket, Jordan sat emotionless in the dock at Reading Crown Court on Monday as the court heard how a drugs raid had escalated into a serious sexual offences investigation.

Richard Witcombe, prosecuting, told the court that police found 6,000 bags of wrapped cannabis weighing almost half a kilo behind kitchen boards when police raided Jordan’s property.

More of the Class B drug was concealed behind a water tank in a communal area, as well as three sets of scales.

Officers also discovered bundles of cash totalling more than £21,000 stashed around the house, including some stuffed into the arm of an armchair.

Police also found a hard drive, a memory card and a computer tower in a panel above the coving in the living area.

On closer examination, the devices were found to contain almost 15,000 indecent images of children, 173 of which – some including videos – were classified as type A, the most serious.

Jordan admitted three counts of possessing the indecent images, including one charge of possession of extreme porn, which showed sex with an animal.

Mr Witcombe also revealed Jordan been jailed in the last 10 years for both possession of indecent images of children and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Michael Edmund, defending, told the court that Jordan had fled Newbury when neighbours heard about the nature of the police raid; finding a threatening note posted on his door, which read “you’re a dead paedo”.

The court heard that he spent three months in “appalling” conditions in a Hong Kong prison while waiting to be extradited to the UK, where he was beaten by fellow inmates when they found out what he was wanted for.

Mr Edmund said: “It was an extremely difficult experience, with 40 other men, in appalling conditions, where he was subjected to physical violence.”

Jordan admitted possession of a Class B drug, cannabis, with intent to supply, possession of criminal property worth more than £21,000 pounds, as well as five child porn charges.

Citing his previous offences were an aggravating factor, Judge Grainger ordered Jordan to be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Jordan was sentenced to two years and six months and ordered to sign a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which forbids access to the internet, until a judge allows him back online.