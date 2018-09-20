Town aiming to bounce back in FA Cup

HUNGERFORD Town player/manager Ian Herring believes luck wasn’t on their side during the 2-0 home defeat to Torquay United on Saturday.

A goal in either half condemned Town to their sixth defeat of the National League South season.

After the game, Herring said: “I felt the game passed us by a little bit and I don’t believe luck went our way today.

“I’m disappointed to concede from two set-pieces, but we should have had a penalty.”

The defeat leaves Crusaders two points clear of the relegation zone.

Next up for Hungerford is a home tie in the FA Cup against Hellenic League Premier Division high-fliers Wantage Town.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re flying in their league and we are coming off the back of three defeats,” said Herring.

“They’ve got nothing to lose; we’ve got everything to lose.”

“We’ll be going into the game as slight favourites, which is different for us and it’s up to us to impose ourselves on them and stay in the hat,” he added.