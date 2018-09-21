Barbeque festival and Burghfest this weekend

BURGHFEST – Burghfield’s annual beer festival – returns today (Friday).

The event at the village recreation ground raises thousands of pounds for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Around 3,000 people are thought to have attended last year’s festival, staged by the Burghfield Santas – a group of residents who put on charity fundraisers.

Burghfest is one of four events held by the Santas, who raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The others include the Bunny Hop, Box-kart and Santa Cruise.

Newbury Market Place will be sizzling on Sunday when a barbecue festival visits the town.

The event, which will run from 11am until 4pm, features a wide range of barbecued meats from around the world, from Peruvian anticuchos – a street-food kebab made from ox heart – to a traditional English hog roast.

Foodies can also try a variety of American barbecued meats, Jamaican jerk chicken and Greek souvlaki.

A joint collaboration between Visit Newbury and Yummy Events, there will be the opportunity to browse products from more than 40 artisan traders.

There’s also something for gin lovers, with Meso Thirsty Bar stocking some 28 varieties of gin.

Live music will be provided throughout day, as well as face painting and entertainment for children.