New assistant appointed at Newbury

NEWBURY FC have appointed Matthew Coddington as assistant manager to help out player/manager Danny Langford.

After a 1-0 victory against Rotherfield United on Saturday – with Langford scoring the vital goal – Newbury moved two points clear at the top in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

It was announced last week that Coddington would join Newbury’s management team from Woodcote Stoke Row and Langford expressed his delight with the move.

“I speak with Matthew quite a bit and he’s had a tough pre-season.” Langford said.

“I asked him to come and help me do this and he jumped at the chance.

“This role will be very good for him – he’s a top bloke and he will help us reach success this season.”

The 1-0 win for Newbury has seen them move on to six points after two consecutive league wins this season.

On the game, Langford said: “We were the better side for 90 minutes, but we were very poor with the ball in the right areas.”

Langford scored the game’s only goal on 70 minutes after a through ball from Shemar Pettet, but the player/manager knows his side have to be more consistent with their performances.

He said: “We need to improve massively. We can’t have one good week, then one bad – we need to be consistent.

“However it’s three wins out of three and we haven’t conceded a goal so it’s a very positive start.”

Newbury travel to Finchampstead on Saturday, who are also unbeaten this season with a win and a draw to their name after two games.

The clash with Finchampstead is Newbury’s first of two consecutive league games before they turn their attentions to cup competitions.

They face Abingdon Town in the Berks & Bucks Trophy before a clash with Woodcote in the Berkshire Senior Cup.