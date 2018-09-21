Breath of Air storms to victory

THERE were two 25/1 winners on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free weekend at Newbury with Sir Busker and Raakib Alhawa both enjoying wins.

Charles Hill, from Lambourn also enjoyed a winner on day one as Breath of Air comfortably took victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

It was the first meeting at Newbury since Ladies Day on August 18 as the flat season edges closer to conclusion with the jumps commencing on November 8.

In the first race of the afternoon, Callum Shepherd guided the 25/1 Sir Busker to victory after taking the lead with two furlongs remaining.

Alfred Boucher (8/1) came in second ahead of Came From The Dark (5/1) - trained by Ed Walker from Upper Lambourn - in third.

William Buick continued his fine form at Newbury as 9/4 favourite, Breath Of Air crossed the line first - handing Hill a victory.

BREATH OF AIR! William Buick has another winner here at @NewburyRacing. Mohaather finishes in second ahead of Mawsool in third. #Newbury #Races pic.twitter.com/xKh2Hw0tuM — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) September 21, 2018

The Norwegian-born jockey moved further clear within the final furlong to finish in front of Mohaather and Mawsool in second and third respectively.

In the Dubai Duty Free Handicap Stakes (1m 4f), Silvestre De Sousa was on winner Communique (9/2) - owned by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Not So Sleepy finished second while Pacify came home in third.

Dirty Rascal (11/10f) finished in first place during the Nursery Handicap stakes, earning another victory for Tom Marquand.

Marquad was second heading into the final two furlongs before taking the lead with one left to cross the line first.

Fran Berry on Lihou (25/1) finished ahead of Buick and Greenback Boogie in third.

Andrea Atzeni picked up his first win of the weekend on the 25/1 Raakib Alhawa in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes.

RAAKIB ALHAWA! It’s a second 25/1 winner of the day as Andrea Atzeni has another winner at @NewburyRacing. Dashing Willoughby (9/2) finishes second. #Newbury #Races pic.twitter.com/MNfbW3ZwOK — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) September 21, 2018

Dashing Willoughby, trained by Andrew Balding of Kingsclere finished second.

In the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes, Makib (4/1) finished in first place while Good Effort and Summer Icon came in second and third respectively.

Fashion's Star (3/1) won the penultimate race of the afternoon - giving Oisin Murphy a victory at Newbury, while Roxy Art finished in second.

In the final race of the day - the T T Tents Handicap Stakes - Exec Chef finished in first place ahead of Medieval (20/1) in second and Starcaster (8/1) in third.

Action continues tomorrow at Newbury as the Dubai Duty Free International weekend continues with the standout Mill Reef stakes taking place at 14.55.