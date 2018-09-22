Cleared on child sex doll charge

A WAREHOUSE team leader who bought a child-sized, silicon sex doll from China has been cleared of importing a prohibited object.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Watts, from Burghfield, admitted paying almost £1,000 for the 4ft 3ins doll after trawling the internet.

But he insisted its diminutive size was a mistake and that he had expected an adult-sized model.

Mr Watts denied importing a prohibited article on April 3, 2017.

Michael Attenborough, prosecuting at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, September 12, said Mr Watts never received his package because it was intercepted by customs.

Mr Watts was arrested and, during an initial interview, gave ‘no comment’ replies, jurors heard.

Mr Attenborough told him: “This is a doll made so sexual intercourse can be simulated, so how it looks is going to be very important to the person who buys it.

“You’re lying about not knowing the height of that doll because you knew it was childlike – you knew exactly what you were going to get.”

He went on to suggest that it was unlikely that Mr Watts would have parted with the “considerable sum” of £945.20 without having researched exactly what he would receive for his hard-earned cash.

Mr Watts insisted he had simply come across the doll and clicked on the ‘buy’ button impulsively.

During a preliminary hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court, it emerged that there had been two or three successful prosecutions for the same offence involving childlike sex dolls, but that, in those instances, the defendant’s internet browsing history indicated an unhealthy sexual interest in children.

Police conceded they had been unable to find such evidence against Mr Watts, who told jurors he did not get out much, adding: “I barely leave my house – I go to work and go home.”

Giving evidence from the witness box, he said he had only been following legal advice when he declined to answer police questions during his initial interview.

He added: “I did what my solicitor told me to. He’s the legal expert.”

When his purchase did not arrive within the promised three to five days, jurors heard, Mr Watts rang a customer service team and quoted a tracking number.

He added: “I was told it was held in customs and would be cleared in due course.”

Ayelen Tunon, defending, asked: “Did you intend to buy a doll which looked like a child?”

Mr Watts replied: "No. I intended to buy an adult sex doll.”

It took jurors just 45 minutes to unanimously clear Mr Watts of the charge.