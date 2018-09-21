Sunday events cancelled due to bad weather

TWO Sunday events have been cancelled in the Newbury area due to weather forecasts of extreme weather.

The Newbury Barbecue Festival, due to be held in Market Place, has been cancelled.

Visit Newbury said on Facebook: "Due to advised severe weather conditions on Sunday, we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel this event."

The Highclere 10k race, also scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled due to forecast weather conditions.

In a letter sent to runners, the organisers said: "Without the infrastructure of toilets and a marquee we cannot run the race. We arrived on site this morning to find the toilets had blown over and severe winds which wouldn't allow our contractors to build the marquee.

"As you may know if you've run the route before, so much of the course is under tree cover and we just can't predict whether it will be safe enough with the risk of falling trees, branches and other debris."

There will be no refunds for race entrants although they can still receive a T-shirt if they contact the organisers.