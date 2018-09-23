West Berkshire residents most active in Berkshire

WEST Berkshire has the highest cycling and walking rates in Berkshire, according to statistics published last week by the Department for Transport.

The figures, which measure how often people either walk or cycle, found that 85.2 per cent of residents cycle or walk at least once a month, the highest in Berkshire.

Other local authorities came close, with Reading’s figure at 84.4, Windsor and Maidenhead at 83.5, Bracknell 82.3 and Wokingham 82.2. Slough is last with just 69.7.

The data also found that 36.6 per cent of residents walk or cycle at least five times per week, more than any neighbouring authority.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for highways Jeanette Clifford (Con, Northcroft) said: “These figures from the Department for Transport couldn’t be more welcome.

“As a council, we are investing in our paths and cycle ways.

“For example, we’re spending over £1.1m provided by the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership in an improved cycle and pedestrian route between Newbury and Calcot.

“These statistics prove this is something our residents value and we’re looking forward to even more people exploring beautiful West Berkshire on foot or bike.”

Councillor for health and wellbeing Rick Jones (Con, Purley-on-Thames) said: “It’s fantastic to see that physical activity is a priority for residents of West Berkshire.

“The benefits of keeping on the move extend far beyond keeping the body healthy.

“It’s vital for good mental health, too, so these figures are really good news.

“Anyone looking for route ideas for a leisurely stroll or cycle will find some really useful maps on the council’s website at www.westberks.gov.uk/walkingandcycling"