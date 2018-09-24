More CCTV planned for Newbury's Victoria Park

NEWBURY town councillors will be advised on Monday to vote in favour of increasing the number of CCTV cameras in Victoria Park.

Members of the council’s community services committee will consider the proposal in a bid to clamp down on vandalism in the area, following a spate of “mindless” antisocial behaviour in recent months.

In June, offensive graffiti was spray-painted on the path adjacent to the skate park, while more was spray-painted around the bandstand.

A month later, several established trees were snapped off stumps, while others were heavily damaged and patches of vegetation destroyed.

Rose beds were also pulled up and thrown around the skate park, along with signs broken off the park’s gym equipment.

Bolts were removed from the wheelchair swing and there was fly-tipping and a break-in at the kiosk.

It all resulted in a £2,000 bill for Newbury Town Council, which chief executive Hugh Peacocke said would “fall on the people of Newbury”.

The proposed cost to expand CCTV provision in the park will be just over £9,000.

This will be covered using unspent funding for the allocation of CCTV in the town centre, of which £12,000 remains.

In June last year, town councillors approved the installation of a new £6,000 CCTV system in Victoria Park, in an effort to crack down on vandalism.

The single-camera system was installed on a pole near to the kiosk and provides a 360° coverage of the park.

The new CCTV system costs around £400 a year to run.

The then-community services manager Granville Taylor said at the time the move would ultimately save the council money, with more than that being spent on repairing damage to the park.

Installation of more CCTV cameras in the park supports the town council’s aim of achieving the Green Flag Award – a scheme which rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

The meeting will take place in the council chamber in the Town Hall on Monday (7.30pm) and members of the public are welcome to attend.