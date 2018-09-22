Andresson injury forces Hungerford game to be cancelled

HUNGERFORD Town's FA Cup second qualifying round clash with Wantage Town was cancelled after 75 minutes of the game due to a serious injury.

Crusaders goalkeeper Jokull Andresson was caught by the knee of Wantage player Kaylem Patterson resulting in concussion.

The 17-year-old was carried off and taken to hospital in an ambulance after 20 minutes of treatment - which forced referee Wayne Cartmel to end the game.

It was the second time that Andresson has suffered concussion this season having collided with a Bath City player just six weeks ago.

The game was 0-0 at the time of the incident with around 15 minutes remaining when the referee made the decision.

The game has not yet been re-scheduled, but the possibility of Tuesday, September 25 could be the case.