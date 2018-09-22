Andresson injury forces Hungerford game to be cancelled
Sat, 22 Sept 2018
HUNGERFORD Town's FA Cup second qualifying round clash with Wantage Town was cancelled after 75 minutes of the game due to a serious injury.
Crusaders goalkeeper Jokull Andresson was caught by the knee of Wantage player Kaylem Patterson resulting in concussion.
The 17-year-old was carried off and taken to hospital in an ambulance after 20 minutes of treatment - which forced referee Wayne Cartmel to end the game.
It was the second time that Andresson has suffered concussion this season having collided with a Bath City player just six weeks ago.
The game was 0-0 at the time of the incident with around 15 minutes remaining when the referee made the decision.
The game has not yet been re-scheduled, but the possibility of Tuesday, September 25 could be the case.
