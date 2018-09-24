Vote for Phil!

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

NWN snapper shortlisted for Royal photography award

A PICTURE of Camilla Parker Bowles - taken by Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings - has been shortlisted for a national award.

The photo, of the Duchess of Cornwall playing cards with users of Newbury's Fair Close Centre, was taken during her visit in March.

We're all rooting for Phil - and would encourage our readers to vote for him before the online public vote closes at 5pm this Friday (September 28).

The News Media Association’s Royal Rota photography competition was set up to showcase the best royal photography from the media industry.

The 48 shortlisted pictures, including Phil's, are now available to view the Royal Rota section of the NMA website here http://www.newsmediauk.org/Royal-Rota-Photography-Competition-2018

You can cast your vote by clicking the red star at the bottom of the image.

The results of the public vote will be used to create a shortlist which will be judged by a panel of industry experts to find the winners, who will each receive a prize of vouchers for photography equipment.
 

