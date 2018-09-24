Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A potential reunion for Crusaders

Hungerford know who they'll face next in the FA Cup if they beat Wantage Town on Tuesday

Crusaders handed possible tie

HUNGERFORD Town will come up against former manager Bobby Wilkinson and Wealdstone if they can beat Wantage Town in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

The two sides go head-to-head at Bulpit Lane once more after Saturday's game had to be abandoned due to an injury sustained to Crusaders goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

The 17-year-old shot stopper fell unconscious after clashing with Wantage player Kaylem Patterson before being taken away in an ambulance.

However, the Icelandic-born goalkeeper has since taken to social media to reassure supporters that he was doing okay.

If Ian Herring's side progress tomorrow evening their third round qualifying clash with will take place on Saturday, October 6th at Bulpit Lane.

