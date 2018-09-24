A potential reunion for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town will come up against former manager Bobby Wilkinson and Wealdstone if they can beat Wantage Town in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

The two sides go head-to-head at Bulpit Lane once more after Saturday's game had to be abandoned due to an injury sustained to Crusaders goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

The 17-year-old shot stopper fell unconscious after clashing with Wantage player Kaylem Patterson before being taken away in an ambulance.

However, the Icelandic-born goalkeeper has since taken to social media to reassure supporters that he was doing okay.

Hello everyone, I just wanted to thank every single one of you for the lovely messages I have received. I can tell you that I am fine and starting recovery now. I just wanted to thank everyone at @HungerfordTown and the royal Berkshire Hospital. I will come back stronger https://t.co/4cgjdTiaTD — Jökull Andrésson (@JokullAndresson) September 23, 2018

If Ian Herring's side progress tomorrow evening their third round qualifying clash with will take place on Saturday, October 6th at Bulpit Lane.