Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Newbury.



At around 4am on Saturday, September 15, the victim, a 43-year-old man, left the Walkabout public house on Cheap Street. As he approached the Vue Cinema he was pushed into the road on Market Street by four offenders.



The offenders then helped the victim to his feet and walked with him around the corner on to Mayors Lane. The victim was assaulted again, resulting in cuts to his face, bruising on his arms and a black eye.



The victim did not require hospital treatment.



All four offenders are described as being white men, all in their late 20s.



Investigating officer Pc Ross George, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for members of the public who may have seen this incident to come forward to help with our investigation.



“The victim has been left shaken following this incident.



"Anyone with information should contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency telephone number, on 101, quoting reference 43180284480."