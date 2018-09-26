Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Green Party co-leader in Newbury today

Jonathan Bartley will be speaking about the future of the environment and the future of wildlife

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Green Party co-leader in Newbury today

GREEN Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will be in Newbury today (Wednesday) at an event hosted by West Berkshire Green Party.  

He will be joined by a speaker from the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust in the talk about the future of the environment and the future of wildlife. 

The free public meeting will be held in St Nicolas Church Hall from 7pm on September 26. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33