Green Party co-leader in Newbury today

Newbury man convicted of domestic violence
Wed, 26 Sept 2018
GREEN Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley will be in Newbury today (Wednesday) at an event hosted by West Berkshire Green Party.
He will be joined by a speaker from the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust in the talk about the future of the environment and the future of wildlife.
The free public meeting will be held in St Nicolas Church Hall from 7pm on September 26.
