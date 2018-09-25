Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Crusaders and Wantage to do battle once more

The two sides couldn't be separated in the FA Cup second qualifying round

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Hungerford Town FC

HUNGERFORD Town and Wantage Town will have to meet once again after their FA Cup second qualifying round clash ended 1-1 at Bulpit Lane.

The two sides were meeting for the second time in three days as Saturday's original cup game was cancelled due to an injury sustained on goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

It was Hungerford who took the lead from the penalty spot after Wantage's Mark Flanagan appeared to bring down Lynch.

From the resulting kick, Lynch stepped up to give Hungerford the lead.

However, the lead didn't last long as Wantage equalised from a free-kick.

After Kaylem Patterson was fouled at the edge of the box, Markham curled his right-footed effort into the far corner of the net.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Lynch was denied by a brilliant save from the Wantage keeper right at the death.

The replay between the two sides will take place next Tuesday evening.

A full match report and reaction will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Cleared on child sex doll charge

POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33