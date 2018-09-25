Crusaders and Wantage to do battle once more

HUNGERFORD Town and Wantage Town will have to meet once again after their FA Cup second qualifying round clash ended 1-1 at Bulpit Lane.

The two sides were meeting for the second time in three days as Saturday's original cup game was cancelled due to an injury sustained on goalkeeper Jokull Andresson.

It was Hungerford who took the lead from the penalty spot after Wantage's Mark Flanagan appeared to bring down Lynch.

From the resulting kick, Lynch stepped up to give Hungerford the lead.

However, the lead didn't last long as Wantage equalised from a free-kick.

After Kaylem Patterson was fouled at the edge of the box, Markham curled his right-footed effort into the far corner of the net.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Lynch was denied by a brilliant save from the Wantage keeper right at the death.

The replay between the two sides will take place next Tuesday evening.

