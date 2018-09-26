Newbury man convicted of domestic violence

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of a domestic violence assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 18, was Danny Peter Heap, who lives at St George's Avenue.

The 26-year-old (pictured) initially denied assaulting Sara Chandler by beating her in Newbury on August 5.

He also denied causing criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra belonging to Sara Chandler on the same occasion.

But he changed his mind and subsequently admitted both offences.

Mr Heap, who was represented at the hearing by Stephen Collins, also has previous convictions.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an 'all options' basis, including custody.

Mr Heap was meanwhile released on conditional bail.