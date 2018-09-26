Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury man convicted of domestic violence

Defendant had initially denied assaulting woman

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Danny Heap

A NEWBURY man has been convicted of a domestic violence assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 18, was Danny Peter Heap, who lives at St George's Avenue.

The 26-year-old (pictured) initially denied assaulting Sara Chandler by beating her in Newbury on August 5.

He also denied causing criminal damage to a Vauxhall Astra belonging to Sara Chandler on the same occasion.

But he changed his mind and subsequently admitted both offences.

Mr Heap, who was represented at the hearing by Stephen Collins, also has previous convictions.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on an 'all options' basis, including custody.

Mr Heap was meanwhile released on conditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

Man attacked by group of four men in Newbury

POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Newbury taxi driver who raped woman and sexually assaulted others jailed

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Cleared on child sex doll charge

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33