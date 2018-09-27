IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a convicted rapist who is forbidden from being alone with young girls, has escaped prison despite breaking a court order.

In other news, Newbury Town Council has approved plans to spend £10,000 on pitting extra CCTV in Victoria Park following a spate of vandalism.

Also, an inquest has heard how a man who was found dead at a golf course "didn't want to be a burden" to his family any more.

A children's football referee from West Berkshire who abused young boys over a 20-year period is starting a lengthy jail sentence.

Meanwhile, some Newbury residents have been left without hot water for up to two weeks.

We've also got a massive ten pages of sport, five pages of arts and leisure news.

Dont forget, there's our weekly competition to win £25 worth of free fuel too.

All this and more for £1. On sale today.