Robinson: Nobody said it would be easy

THATCHAM Town boss Danny Robinson is aware that things have to change at the club if they are to start winning more games.

Town were eliminated from the first round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday night as they were beaten 3-1 by Ascot United.

The cup defeat comes just three days after their 5-0 defeat at Highworth Town in Southern League Division 1 South – their fourth of the campaign, which leaves them in 16th position.

Robinson said: “It’s been tough and hard to take. There isn’t a great deal we have done wrong from my perspective, but we need to address it.

“We’re playing well, but if we go behind, we don’t seem to react.

“No one said it would be easy and thinking about what we did last year probably plays against you rather than for you as it gives opposition players maybe 10 or 20 per cent more,” he added.

Robinson has brought experience at this level into his squad, but a slow start to the campaign has left them with just six points from their opening six games.

There is still plenty of time

However, Robinson and assistant manager Andy Darnton believe there’s still plenty of time to improve.

“There’s no need to press the panic button,” said Darnton. “We are only six games in and with a couple of wins we will be within touching distance of the play-offs.”

The Kingfishers welcome Bristol Manor Farm to Waterside Park on Saturday and Robinson feels results will start to arrive.

He said: “We’re in the early stages, but Bristol will be very tough as they are a very good side. We have to grow up quickly, but we have some great players at the club along with the players we brought in.

“I feel it’s just a matter of time before we get it right.”