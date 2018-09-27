Trying to quit smoking? Sign up to Stoptober

SMOKERS in West Berkshire who are looking to kick the habit are being invited to a free advice session in Newbury this weekend.

The special event, called the ‘Stoptober Roadshow’ will run from 10am until 4pm in Northbrook Street on Saturday, September 29.

Smokers will be provided with advice on the different routes to quitting and will be encouraged to sign up to the Stoptober 28-day challenge to get access to a free 12-week support programme.

The event is being hosted by the Public Protection Partnership (PPP), which works with communities across Bracknell, West Berkshire and Wokingham.

There will be an exhibition of the PPP Trading Standards about illegal tobacco sales to young people, smuggled and counterfeit tobacco and a demonstration by a detection dog on how they sniff out the drug.

Councillor Rick Jones, West Berkshire Council’s lead member for public health, said: “Although smoking prevalence rates are lower than in some other parts of the UK, in 2017 it was estimated that almost 16,000 of West Berkshire adults are believed to smoke and smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in West Berkshire.

“Stoptober is the ideal time for those serious about giving up to start.

“Research has shown if people can stop smoking with the right support for 28 days, they are five

times more likely to quit for good.”

Councillor Iain McCracken, chairman of the joint public protection committee, added: “It is a priority of the PPP Trading Standards service to reduce the risks posed to young people from the illegal sale of tobacco and nicotine products.

“We are working to tackle the scourge of illegal tobacco which, as well as being unlawful, undermines harm reduction policies by putting much cheaper products onto the market, some of which are counterfeit and many do not carry legally required health warnings.

You can sign up to take part in Stoptober here.

For information on the support available locally, contact a stop smoking advisor on 0800 622 6360, text QUIT to 66777 or visit www.smokefreelifeberkshire.com