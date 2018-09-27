Andresson is in 'good spirits' after injury

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring said that goalkeeper Jokull Andresson is in good spirits after the head injury he sustained in the FA Cup game with Wantage Town.

The original clash at Bulpit Lane on Saturday was abandoned after 75 minutes of play, owing to the injury which resulted in Andresson requiring an ambulance.

The 17-year-old, on loan from Reading, suffered a knee in the face in a collision with Wantage player Kaylem Patterson and he was taken to hospital after being unconscious for 90 seconds.

“I spoke with Jokull on Sunday,” said Herring.

“The incident happened and he went straight to Royal Berkshire hospital where the Reading club doctor was, so he was seen to straightaway.

“He is in good spirits. He’s seen the dentist to have work done to his teeth and I believe he went to see the plastic surgeon over the last few days due to the cut on his lip.

“Reading are obviously looking after him and hopefully I can get to see him before the weekend.”

It’s the second time that Andresson has been knocked unconscious as he was also hurt during Hungerford’s defeat to Hemel Hempstead, just six weeks ago.

Herring said: “Any blow to the head is worrying and, in the hospital’s eyes, he is still classed as a minor, so it makes it more of a concern.

“Knowing him, though, he’ll have wanted to play tonight but it’s everyone’s health, safety and wellbeing which is the most important thing.

“As a club, we’ll make sure that we can do everything we can to support Reading to make sure he is okay before we think about football.”

Saturday’s second round qualifying match was cancelled after a lengthy delay while Andresson received treatment.

“It was a serious injury, which some people saw from close proximity, something some of them had seen six weeks ago,” said Herring.

Performances need to improve

Wantage made the trip to Bulpit Lane on Tuesday for the re-arranged game and the 1-1 draw means the two sides must meet again next week for the replay.

Herring started Tuesday’s game as he and coach Kevin Watson felt the intensity of their performance had to be raised.

He said: “It was very frustrating, to say the least. We started the game really well with a tempo and we scored early.

“It’s what we wanted and why I decided to play, because we wanted to raise the urgency levels and I thought we did that in the first half.”

Although the Crusaders remain in the hat – with the possibility of a home tie against Wealdstone in the next round – Herring was frustrated with the second-half performance.

“We have told some of the players a few home truths,” admitted Herring.

“We have had a massive turnaround in summer and a lot of them have come to the club for myself and Kev.

“It’s been difficult over the past few weeks – I have questioned some of their attitudes and hunger.”

Hungerford travel to Slough Town on Saturday in the National League South, before making the 14-mile trip to Wantage for the replay on Tuesday night.