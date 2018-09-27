A double from Goss gets the ladies off to a winning start

NEWBURY & Thatcham ladies began their Trysport 3 Counties Premier 1 campaign with a 3-2 win over Wallingford at Henwick.

Newbury took the early lead when they broke forward and Charli Pratt and Hannah Jones combined for Anna Gomez to fire home from the edge of the D.

They went 2-0 up before the break, Jones hitting the ball back into the area after a short corner had been cleared and Gemma Goss made no mistake from close range.

Newbury converted their third goal early in the second half when Olivia Hope and Sophie Harrop linked well to set Goss up for her second of the game.

Wallingford hit back with two quick goals, but Newbury held on to make it a winning start.

Newbury Ladies 3rd 5-0 Wynchwood 1st

Newbury got off to a flying start in the Trysport 3 Counties Division 2.

The home side took an early lead with two goals by Lucy Blair, then solid defence and impressive saves from goalkeeper Sarah Coleman denied the visitors.

In the second half, Jules Culley and Kerry Wilson made it 4-0 before Paula Morgan added a fifth from the penalty spot.

Bicester 3rd 3-0 Newbury Ladies 4th

A new-look Newbury side faced a difficult test in their Trysport 3 Counties Division 5 opener. Newbury had seven players making their debuts and two others had played just one match.

Bicester led just 1-0 at the break, and Newbury’s Ellie Hannam and Jo Evans both went close. But

Bicester finished strongly and, despite the valiant efforts of Kris McDonald, they added two more goals.

Wycombe 5th 3-0 Newbury Ladies 5th

Newbury 5th fell to an opening-day defeat against Wycombe in the Trysport 3 Counties Division 5.

They will look to bounce back in Saturday’s game with Abingdon Pilgrims at Henwick.