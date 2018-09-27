Langford: We were in control

NEWBURY player/manager Danny Langford felt his side deserved their 4-1 victory against Finchampstead after a dominant performance.

Russell Benham scored a brace for the visitors, while Carl Self and Langford were both on the scoresheet to make it three wins from three in Division 1 of the Thames Valley League.

Langford said: “We knew it was going to be tough because they have had some good results over the last few weeks.

“For 80 minutes we were in control of the game, but during a 10 minute spell [after half-time] we conceded and we were all over the place.”

After Finchampstead levelled, Langford and his management team made up of Matthew Coddington and Mike Richards made a change and introduced Benham, who made an instant impact.

Benham scored twice in 15 minutes before the player/manager made sure of the points with four minutes remaining.

Despite facing some pressure in the second period, Langford believes his side were worthy winners in the contest.

“As soon as we settled and started playing football we dominated the game and in the end ran out convincing winners,” Langford added.

Newbury travel to White Eagles on Saturday, who currently sit in eighth position.