McNally delighted with comeback win

KINTBURY Rangers manager Michael McNally described his side’s performance as “different class” after they came from a goal down to beat Trowbridge Town 3-1 on Saturday.

Rangers were trailing 1-0 at half-time and were a man down as Jake Rowe was dismissed for a two-footed challenge on the halfway line.

Things weren’t working out for McNally or his side, but after the break they responded to eventually take the three points.

“It was absolutely outstanding from everyone,” McNally said.

“At half-time, I told them to keep doing what they were doing because we were playing reasonably well.”

Two goals from Shaun Thorp and one from substitute Kye Williams helped contribute to Kintbury’s fifth victory of the season.

Thorp’s two goals took his tally for the season to 10 goals from just five games.

The second-half was especially pleasing for McNally as his side put in a lot of effort.

He said: “The players gave that extra 20 per cent and I thought everyone was different class – a few of them couldn’t walk after the game and that’s what I want to see every week.

“Hopefully the penny has dropped on how we need to win games.”

The Kintbury boss was also pleased that Williams got his name on the scoresheet after another impressive performance from the youngster.

“He just shows what you have to do to win matches,” said McNally.

“His work ethic and commitment was outstanding and he got his just rewards by getting a goal.”

Kintbury travel to league leaders Shrewton United on Saturday and McNally is expecting another tough challenge.

Kintbury’s only defeat this season came in a 5-1 defeat against unbeaten Wroughton and McNally doesn’t want a similar performance this weekend.

He said: “It’ll be a very difficult game and we have to make sure we compete and not go back to how we played against Wroughton.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum going and get the result there to go on a bit of a run.”

After the trip to Shrewton, McNally’s side host Football ID at the Recreation Ground.