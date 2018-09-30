Pippa Middleton helps raise funds for Newbury school

PIPPA Middleton attended the Royal Society of Arts, London last week to help raise funds for Mary Hare’s new primary school, with a unique work of art.

Ms Middleton, who is an ambassador for the school for deaf children based in Snelsmore, was on hand to promote Maryhare, a bronze created by internationally-renowned sculptor Sophie Ryder.

Sales of the 50 limited-edition bronzes will go towards funding the new Mary Hare Primary School, which takes deaf children from all over the country, and for which planning permission was approved last month.

District planning officers gave the go-ahead for the primary school to relocate and join Mary Hare’s existing secondary school on its main 140-acre site at Snelsmore.

Mary Hare Primary School pupils currently attend Mill Hall, a Grade II-listed building at Pigeons Farm Road, Greenham, which dates back to the late 19th century.

Ms Ryder, who previously worked with pupils at Mary Hare School in 2003 when she was resident at the school for a week of workshops, is famous for her work with animals and mystical creatures constructed from wet plaster, old machine parts, scavenged toys, tangled wire, torn scraps of paper and acid baths.

The sculptor is renowned for developing the Lady Hare, a hybrid with the head of a hare, as a counterpart to the Minotaur of Greek Mythology.

Mary Hare School accommodates approximately 230 pupils from Y7 to T13.

The school guarantees a good, solid education for deaf children, many of whom go onto university and other further education.

As an ambassador for the school, Pippa Middleton has helped to bring its work to the attention of families of deaf children who might benefit, as well as potential supporters.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Ms Middleton said: “Mary Hare School is a wonderful place and I am constantly inspired by its staff, and especially by its children.

“I am proud and honoured to be its ambassador and I am delighted to be launching this initiative to raise crucial funds for its new primary school.”