Newbury Manor Hotel submits plans for new restaurant

NEWBURY Manor Hotel has submitted plans to build a new restaurant.

The hotel – a Grade II-listed building – has applied for planning permission to extend the existing cottage to the rear in order to accommodate the new dining area.

The new part of the building will consist of the main restaurant area, a kitchen and a further private dining room. An outdoor seating terrace on the south side of the building, facing the river, also forms part of the proposals.

The hotel, located on the London Road, has been vacant since July 2016.

Town councillors have made no objection to the application, which has been submitted by SCP Newbury Manor Ltd.

The main entrance to the restaurant will be from the car park and both a stepped and a ramped access are provided.

Having consulted neighbouring residents at a public consultation in July, additional car parking was included to ensure that there is sufficient car parking available at peak periods.

West Berkshire Council is expected to make a decision on the application by Tuesday, November 13.