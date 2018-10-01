Pupils from The Downs School walk 10K

PUPILS from The Downs School, Compton, put one foot in front of another to raise thousands of pounds last week at the school’s sponsored 10K walk.

More than 1,200 pupils took part in the event along the Ridgeway on Friday, which raised a staggering £20,000.

After a busy start to the new school year, the walk allowed staff and pupils to come together to enjoy an afternoon in the countryside, despite the windy and showery conditions.

Following a consultation between staff and students, the money raised will be used to regenerate the central courtyard area of the school.

This will involve replacing the existing seating and creating new planting areas, bringing colour to the space and making it a more relaxing place for pupils.

Headteacher Chris Prosser said: “Our staff and students really enjoyed the event, despite the adverse weather conditions, and I am delighted with the amount that was raised.

“Our students’ wellbeing is paramount, and we believe that the update to our central courtyard area will create a more welcoming space, therefore having positive benefits to both the students and our staff.

“Thank you to all who sponsored them.”