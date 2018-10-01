Double rapist in court after defying prevention order

A CONVICTED rapist has been given a suspended jail sentence for repeatedly defying a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Nicholas Glen Laloo, known as Nick, has more than 40 previous convictions and is considered so dangerous that he is forbidden from being alone with children.

But a previous hearing at Reading Crown Court heard that he was twice caught by police with young girls in his car.

At that earlier hearing, Siobhan Molloy, prosecuting, said the 49-year-old, formerly of Queens Road, Newbury, and who now lives at The Crescent, Theale, had previously raped twice and had been convicted of other sexual offences.

She said he had subsequently been caught harassing a 15-year-old girl by “persistently meeting her after school... and giving her lifts home”.

Ms Molloy added: “He told her he would give her a ‘treat’ on her 16th birthday, but it would be a secret between them and she was not to tell her family.”

Another incident, the court heard that day, involved “following three girls on separate occasions and trying to incite them to get into his car, causing them to fear violence”.

These incidents were subsequently allowed to lie on file and were not proceeded with.

However Laloo, who has previously been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the rape offences, was made subject to a new, stringent, 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after admitting three different breaches of the former order.

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, SOPOs were repealed and replaced by the similar SHPO.

Laloo also has a previous conviction for breaching his SOPO.

At the sentencing hearing last week, Judge Steven Grainger imposed a 50-week prison sentence, suspending it for 18 months.

Under the terms of the new SHPO Laloo is forbidden from:

Having contact with any female child aged under 18 years, unless with the consent of a parent or guardian who has the approval of social services and the police public protection officer.

Seeking the company of, or being in the company of, any child aged under 18 years or contacting them by letter, telephone, text, email, computer or any electronic device, with the same exception as above.

Doing any work or voluntary activity which would bring him into contact with any female aged under 18 years, also with the same exception as above.

Finally, Laloo was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge.